Jets Starters Will Play Friday Against Buccaneers
Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson on the field together, though Glenn did not say how long the first unit will play. Smith was named New York's starter in March after throwing for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with Las Vegas last season. Hall is coming off a career-high 1,065 rushing yards on 243 carries, while Wilson is back healthy after a knee injury limited him to seven games and 395 receiving yards in 2025. The Jets are also getting two joint practices with Tampa Bay before Friday's game, so Glenn does not need to leave his starters out there long to get useful work. For fantasy managers, the preseason opener should offer an early look at how Smith fits with Hall, Wilson and the rest of New York's revamped offense.
Source: Al Iannazzone
Source: Al Iannazzone