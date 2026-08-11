Jonah Coleman Impresses in Pass Protection
Jonah Coleman gave the coaching staff another good sign Tuesday, this time in pass protection. According to Troy Renck, Coleman had a couple of nice blitz pickups during practice. That matters for a rookie trying to earn snaps in Sean Payton's offense, especially because Payton praised that part of Coleman's game after the draft and said he could play on third down. Denver took Coleman 108th overall after he rushed for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns at Washington last season. He has also been getting positive reviews throughout camp, with Payton recently saying Coleman does not feel like a rookie. The Broncos still have J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in a crowded backfield, so one good practice rep is not going to settle anything. Still, Coleman showing he can recognize pressure and hold up in protection gives Denver another reason to trust him when the offense gets into passing situations.
Source: Troy Renck
Source: Troy Renck