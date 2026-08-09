Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Trendon Watford has drawn interest from Olympiacos, Valencia, and Baskonia, though the NBA remains his reported priority, according to Matteo Andreani. BasketNews' Donatas Urbonas previously reported that Watford was nearing a move to Valencia, but the former 76ers forward pushed back on social media and said the report was false. Philadelphia declined Watford's $2.8 million team option in late June after he averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 53 games last season. Until he lands an NBA deal, there is no fantasy angle to chase.
Source: Matteo Andreani
Source: Matteo Andreani