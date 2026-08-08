Nae'Qwan Tomlin Eyes Bigger Cavs Role
Nae'Qwan Tomlin is a name to watch if the team cannot land another frontcourt piece, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The Cavaliers have explored Dennis Schroder trade scenarios while trying to create flexibility for restricted free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson, but a sign-and-trade remains complicated. If Cleveland strikes out, Tomlin could get a longer look behind Evan Mobley at power forward, with Mario Hezonja also in the mix. The 25-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes last season while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. His 23.5 percent mark from three limits the fantasy ceiling, but his size, energy, and defensive activity make him worth tracking in camp.
Source: Chris Fedor
Source: Chris Fedor