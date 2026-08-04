Aaron Rai a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside

Aug 4, 2026, 11:58 PM ET
It's been a poor run for Aaron Rai lately, as the PGA Championship winner has missed his last two cuts from both poor putting and underwhelming play from tee to green. He'll be making his fifth career start at this week's Wyndham Championship, where he won in 2024. The approach play, while normally the Englishman's bread and butter, has been in a slump over the past several weeks. A return to a familiar place full of good memories may be good for a formidable playoff push, especially since Sedgefield will provide all the opportunities needed to get a handle on the iron play. As far as DFS recommendations go, it's more of a decision between what he's known to be capable of and what he's shown recently. Because right now, the ceiling seems as high as the floor is low.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf