Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for third base prospect Brayden Taylor, High-A shortstop Adrian Santana, and High-A pitcher Jacob Kisting, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Hicks will give the Rays an immediate upgrade at the catching position over both Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes for the remainder of the year, but he can also spend time at first base and designated hitter if Tampa wants to get creative with their lineup. The 27-year-old Canadian left-handed hitter will continue to be a lineup regular with his new squad after breaking out in 2026 with the Fish to the tune of a .282/.363/.432 slash line, a .795 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 54 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 354 at-bats in just his second year in the big leagues. Hicks stayed hot in July, batting .280 (26-for-93), although he had only one homer and a .692 OPS in 25 games. The move to Tampa should be at least a slight boost for Hicks' run-production opportunities.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman