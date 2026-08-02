Rays Acquiring Freddy Peralta From the Mets
Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets on Sunday, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. It's unclear who the Rays sent to the Mets in return. Peralta was basically a lock to be traded by Monday's Aug. 3 deadline from the last-place Mets after he was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in January of this year. The 30-year-old veteran Dominican hurler hasn't exactly had a great 2026 season in Queens, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA (4.45 FIP) and 1.48 WHIP with 113 strikeouts and 48 walks in 113 2/3 innings across his 22 starts for the Mets. Since June 20, Peralta has gone off the rails, allowing 33 runs (27 earned) on 45 hits (seven home runs) while walking 15 and striking out 32 in 30 2/3 innings in seven starts (four losses). It all started when he allowed a season-high 10 earned runs to the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies on June 20 on the road. The good news is that Peralta's expected ERA for 2026 sits more than a full run lower than his current ERA, and his xSLG of .363 (SLG of .448) shows that he was hit with some bad luck in his short time with the Mets. The Rays will be hoping to turn his season around down the stretch as they look to stay atop the American League East.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon