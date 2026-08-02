Pitching Prospect Brady Smith to Join Detroit Tigers in Major Trade
Brady Smith is set to join the Detroit Tigers, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, in the deal that sent Tarik Skubal to the two-time reigning World Series Champions. Smith was viewed as the No. 29 prospect in the Dodgers system prior to the deal. While Zyhir Hope and River Ryan are viewed as the headliners in this deal, Smith has shown high-end strikeout upside in the lower levels and could be worth close monitoring in deeper dynasty leagues. He began the 2026 season at the Low-A level, where he racked up an impressive 104 strikeouts over only 65 innings of work with a 3.88 ERA. However, since moving up to High-A (9 1/3 innings), Smith has allowed eight runs and totaled just nine punchouts. While the right-hander will need some time as he progresses through the minor leagues, his strikeout potential makes him worth following for the remainder of the second half.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan