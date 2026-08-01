Red Sox's Chances of Landing Otto Lopez are "Dead"
Otto Lopez to the Boston Red Sox before Monday's Aug. 3 trade deadline are "dead," and it appears highly unlikely that the Marlins trade him at all now, a league source told Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. In the Red Sox's case, they are unwilling to send a package to Miami that would include elite shortstop prospect Franklin Arias. The Marlins are asking for a lot for Lopez, who has three years of control after this season and is currently among the National League leaders in hits, doubles, and batting average. They may now turn their focus to trying to trade fellow middle infielder Xavier Edwards, who the Red Sox are also reportedly interested in. Boston has also been linked to Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto. The 27-year-old Lopez doesn't have a ton of power, but he's been excellent everywhere else in 2026 for the Fish, slashing .322/.356/.481 with an .838 OPS while leading the league in doubles (27) and hits (138) in 107 games across 463 plate appearances.
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam