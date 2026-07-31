Zac Thornton Has Outgrown Streaming Status
Zac Thornton has made five MLB starts, and the rookie has already given fantasy managers more than a short-term streaming case. He is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 29 2/3 innings, completing at least six frames in four straight outings. Since returning from Triple-A on July 12, Thornton has allowed three earned runs over 19 1/3 innings. The strikeout ceiling is modest, with 22 punchouts on the season and a fastball that generally sits 89-92 mph. Thornton has compensated by limiting walks, keeping the ball in the park, and working deep enough to remain eligible for wins. RotoBaller ranks him 40th among its Week 18 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team leagues, while its rankings listed him at just 26% rostered. Thornton has earned a place on mixed-league rosters, even if managers remain selective against tougher lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller