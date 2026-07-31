Adley Rutschman Could Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
Adley Rutschman (left wrist) is scheduled to resume hitting Saturday and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next week. Rutschman has been on the 10-day injured list since July 20, retroactive to July 19, with left wrist inflammation. The issue first surfaced on a swing during Baltimore's July 17 game in Houston, though he remained in the lineup the following day. Rutschman resumed throwing in the outfield July 25, making Saturday's hitting work the next important test for the wrist. The 28-year-old is batting .251 with 19 doubles, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and a .764 OPS in 67 games. Fantasy managers should continue holding him while waiting to see whether he is cleared for rehab games.
Source: Jake Rill
Source: Jake Rill