Tigers Scratching Casey Mize From Friday's Start
Casey Mize from his start on Friday against the Athletics, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Mize is not injured, and no trade is in place, but the Tigers are being cautious with the Aug. 3 trade deadline looming. Detroit will go with a bullpen game on Friday. For the time being, Mize is scheduled to make his next start after the deadline on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers are viewed as sellers going into Monday's deadline, with lefty ace Tarik Skubal being the real prize from Detroit for contenders, but Mize could also be dealt during the best year of his MLB career. Going into Friday's action, the 29-year-old has gone 4-6 with a career-best 2.70 ERA (2.58 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 85 strikeouts and 19 walks in 86 2/3 innings across 16 starts in his sixth year in the majors. Mize hasn't been without injuries, but when healthy, he has posted a career-best 24.9% strikeout rate with an excellent 5.6% walk rate.
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen