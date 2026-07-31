Twins Acquire Reliever A.J. Minter From Mets
A.J. Minter from the New York Mets on Thursday night in exchange for prospects Bruin Agbayani and Billy Amick, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. Minter will help bolster Minnesota's bullpen. The veteran southpaw didn't make his season debut with the Mets until late May after recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's been solid for New York since his return, posting a 2.35 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and only two walks in 23 innings pitched on the season. Minter most likely will continue to be a non-factor for saves in his new home, though, making him unattractive in most fantasy baseball leagues. Agbayani is already ranked as the Mets' No. 22 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 19-year-old middle-infield prospect is a hit-over-power type from the left side of the plate. He has above-average speed on the bases as well, but in the long-term, he's not expected to stick at shortstop. In only 10 games at Single-A Fort Myers this year, Agbayani has hit .268/.412/.342 with three doubles, six RBI, 12 runs, and two steals.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon