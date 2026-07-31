Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Bradley Beal has drawn interest from the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on a veteran minimum deal, per Evan Sidery. Beal, 33, declined his Clippers player option after a lost season, appearing in six games before undergoing season-ending surgery for a left hip fracture. The three-time All-Star averaged just 8.2 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.8 rebounds with Los Angeles, a long way from his peak scoring years in Washington. Miami may offer a cleaner path to bench offense next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, while Boston would likely view him as a low-minute scorer. His fantasy appeal depends almost entirely on health and role, leaving him as a late flier rather than a draft priority.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery