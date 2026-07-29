Bennedict Mathurin Floated in Bulls-Clippers Sign-and-Trade Idea
Bennedict Mathurin has been tied to a proposed sign-and-trade framework that would send Isaac Okoro and second-round picks from the Chicago Bulls to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Evan Sidery. This is a speculative idea, not a reported deal, but it follows confirmed interest from Chicago and New Orleans in the Clippers wing. Mathurin, 24, averaged a career-high 17.6 points last season, though his outside shot fell apart after the deadline move to Los Angeles. A Chicago landing spot could give him more scoring chances than he would see with the Clippers, boosting his points and free-throw appeal. Okoro would give Los Angeles a defense-first wing, but he carries little fantasy value himself.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery