Braves-Mets Game Postponed on Tuesday
Chris Sale was scheduled to start on the mound for the Braves, and he was set to be opposed by Mets right-hander Christian Scott. The 37-year-old Sale has been awesome for fantasy managers in 2026 and has managed to stay healthy, going 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 134 strikeouts in 111 innings across his 19 starts. Since the All-Star break earlier this month, he has allowed just three earned runs with 17 strikeouts and just one walk in 13 innings. Sale is a no-brainer must-start for Wednesday against the Mets. Scott, 27, has also looked good this year in his return from Tommy John surgery, going 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings across his 14 starts. However, he has not completed six innings in any of his starts this year as the Mets ease him back into the starting fold. In his first start against Atlanta on the road on July 3, Scott allowed three earned runs with four walks and seven K's in just four frames for his first loss of 2026.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets