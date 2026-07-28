Kyle Karros Emerging as a Quality Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Kyle Karros is hitting .262/.362/.426 with nine home runs, 37 RBI, 51 runs scored, and three stolen bases. After struggling to a .585 OPS across 156 plate appearances after making his MLB debut in 2025, the 24-year-old appears to be emerging as a quality big leaguer in his second season. Karros' underlying contact metrics are solid but unspectacular, as he's logged an 8.2% barrel rate and a 42.5% hard-hit rate. However, Karros owns an impressive approach at the plate, as he's walked in 12.6% of his plate appearances while posting just a 20.6% strikeout rate. He's also posted plus defensive metrics at third base and has the advantage of playing his home games in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field, both of which should help him stay in the lineup every day and maximize his skill set. Particularly in deeper leagues, Karros profiles as a quality corner infield option to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller