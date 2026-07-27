Casey Schmitt Exits With Apparent Knee Injury on Monday
Casey Schmitt (knee) was removed from Monday's game early against the Milwaukee Brewers after he was shaken up while rounding first base hard and then slamming on the brakes, according to Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. Schmitt appeared to injure his knee, but we should get an update on his condition either after the game or early on Tuesday. Before being pulled, he went 1-for-1 at the plate. Schmitt was replaced at the hot corner at Oracle Park by Christian Koss. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 27-year-old's injury isn't serious. He's having his best season easily in the big leagues in 2026, coming into Monday's series opener versus Milwaukee with a .269/.299/.482 slash line with a .781 OPS, and career highs across the board in home runs (21), RBI (55), runs scored (47), and stolen bases (nine) in 97 games across 408 plate appearances. In addition to Schmitt putting up career-best numbers, he's eligible at first base, second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. He's currently rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues as one of the most-added players off waivers in 2026.
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Source: The San Jose Mercury News - Justice delos Santos