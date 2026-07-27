Seth Hernandez Placed on Injured List With Left-Oblique Issue

Jul 27, 2026, 2:59 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitching prospect Seth Hernandez (oblique) has been placed on the minor-league injured list with a left-oblique issue, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. The injury occurred during his Friday, July 24 start for High-A Greensboro against Winston-Salem. Hernandez completed three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, but Pittsburgh has not announced the severity of the injury or how long he will remain sidelined. Hernandez is the Pirates' top prospect and ranks sixth overall on MLB Pipeline's current list. The 20-year-old owns a 2.43 ERA with 118 strikeouts across 74 innings between Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro in his first full professional season. Dynasty managers should continue holding him while awaiting a clearer recovery timetable.