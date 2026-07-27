Jacob Misiorowski Strikes Out 12 in Five Innings on Sunday
Jacob Misiorowski didn't go long in Sunday's 11-2 blowout victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies, but he was still as dominant as ever. Misiorowski allowed just a solo home run with no walks and 12 strikeouts in five innings for his 11th win of the season. The hard-throwing 24-year-old dealt with right-arm fatigue to close out the first half of the regular season, prompting the Brewers to hold him back entering the second half. As he quickly approaches his career high in innings, Milwaukee figures to continue looking for ways to manage the Miz's innings so that he can be of use and at full strength for the postseason in October. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Crowder College threw 59 of his 83 pitches for strikeouts in what was the ninth time in 2026 in which he's recorded double-digit strikeouts. On the season, he has a dominant 1.58 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 185:28 K:BB in 120 innings across 20 starts. Misiorowski is still a must-start every time he takes the hill, but his workload restrictions will inevitably lower his fantasy ceiling going forward.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com