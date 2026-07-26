Scott Blewett Gets Dealt to the Athletics
Scott Blewett to the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations on Sunday. Blewett threw two scoreless innings during his team debut on Tuesday and was designated for assignment on Wednesday. The Cardinals only called him up because he was out of options, so he was never expected to stick on the roster. The 30-year-old owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and a 63/34 K/BB ratio across 44 games across five big league seasons. He figures to pitch in low-leverage situations for the A's, so fantasy managers can continue to ignore him.
Source: A's PR
Source: A's PR