Spencer Steer Removed Due to Hand Injury
Spencer Steer (hand) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Steer appeared to have tweaked his hand after he fouled off a pitch during the fifth inning. He was visited by the training staff and pulled from the contest mid-at-bat. Before leaving the game, Steer was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts at the plate. The expectation is that Steer will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. For now, fantasy managers should consider Steer as day-to-day. There should be another update on his status ahead of Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Source: Jeff Jones
Source: Jeff Jones