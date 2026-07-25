Kyle Shanahan to be Limited in Camp After Being Involved in Car Accident

Jul 25, 2026, 12:40 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will be limited in training camp after a July 14 car accident where he collided with an SUV near his Northern California home, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Nick Wagoner. Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs, and his hand, needed over 40 stitches in his face, and suffered a severe concussion. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and both drivers were cooperative with police. Shanahan has been recovering at home and is believed to be healing well, but doctors won't clear him for full activities until concussion symptoms clear. The 49ers are set to kick off training camp on Sunday, so Shanahan will not be present for the first day of workouts. Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster will assume some of Shanahan's duties and help lead the team in camp until Shanahan is cleared to return. Shanahan enters the 2026 season with 82 regular-season victories, the third-most in franchise history. If he gets to 11 wins this year, he'll pass Bill Walsh for second on the list.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN