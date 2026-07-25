Darnell Mooney Set for Both Outside and Slot Usage
Darnell Mooney will be "hugely important as a reliable receiver on the outside and in the slot," according to John Schmeelk of Giants.com. Mooney is entering his first season in New York after an underwhelming 2025 season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he recorded 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown across 15 games. However, Mooney was far more productive in 2024, recording 992 receiving yards and five scores across 16 games for Atlanta. The Giants also offer a clear pathway to regular playing time. Star Giants WR1 Malik Nabers' (knee) health status for the start of the season is unknown, leaving Mooney to battle with Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios for wide receiver reps in New York. While Mooney could easily get lost in the shuffle, he could just as easily emerge as the Giants' most reliable pass-catcher, at least until Nabers is healthy.
Source: Giants.com - John Schmeelk
Source: Giants.com - John Schmeelk