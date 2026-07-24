Tetairoa McMillan to be Used More in the Slot This Year
Chris Brazzell II's size and speed will allow the team to use second-year wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the slot more in 2026, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers took McMillan with the eighth overall pick last year out of the University of Arizona, and he immediately delivered, catching 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 starts to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The 23-year-old Hawaiian native will be the Panthers' unquestioned WR1 again in 2026, and Carolina's ability to move him around in Year 2 could make him even more exciting for fantasy purposes. McMillan is a full-go at training camp, too, after he dealt with some minor ankle soreness during the offseason program. The addition of Brazzell will create more competition for targets, but McMillan's volume should remain high enough to make him a solid WR2 target with upside for more in 2026 fantasy football drafts. He's currently ranked as RotoBaller's No. 23 fantasy WR.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person