James Cook III Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
James Cook III earned second-team All-Pro honors for his work in 2025, when he recorded 1,912 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns on 342 touches across 17 games. The 26-year-old has always been an uber-efficient rusher, and he saw his workload spike from 14.9 touches per game in 2024 to 20.1 touches per game in 2025. The Bills promoted former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach ahead of the 2026 season and did not make any notable additions to their running back room, so there's little reason to think that Cook III's role in the team's offense will change. By measure of per-game PPR scoring, Cook III has been a solid RB1 in back-to-back seasons. Entering 2026, he remains a high-end running back option for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller