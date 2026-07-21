Eli Stowers is an Intriguing Dynasty Stash
Eli Stowers could be a sneaky target for dynasty managers. The Eagles selected Stowers in the second-round out of Vanderbilt. He put together an impressive performance during the NFL Scouting Combine. There's some good long-term potential here, even if Stowers isn't going to be heavily involved right away. Dallas Goedert is the TE1 in Philly, with Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra fighting for the TE2 job. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are probably safe to avoid Stowers. It could take some time before he's a consistent contributor. Dynasty managers looking for help at tight end should certainly consider Stowers as a stash option. It might take some time, but Stowers has the skillset to be a top-tier option at his position in the future.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference