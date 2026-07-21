Max Fried to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Max Fried (elbow) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader in the Bronx against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. The original plan was for Fried to make one more minor-league rehab start on Wednesday and throw around 60 pitches before rejoining the team's starting rotation early next week against the Chicago White Sox. Fantasy managers will be glad to get the 32-year-old veteran southpaw back for the first time since he suffered a bone bruise in his left elbow in mid-May, but they'd be wise to keep him on their benches for what will likely be an abbreviated outing on Wednesday against the Bucs. The former seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012 won 19 games in his first year in pinstripes in 2025 and was 4-3 with a strong 3.21 ERA (2.71 FIP), 1.00 WHIP, and 50:19 K:BB in 61 2/3 innings over 10 starts before landing on the IL. Fried shouldn't be available on the waiver wire in any fantasy leagues.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips