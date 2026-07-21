Anthony Edwards Anticipates Growing Pains With New Teammate
Anthony Edwards believes there will be an adjustment period with new teammate LaMelo Ball, and things may not go smoothly at first. "It's definitely going to be ups and downs," Edwards said at Fanatics Fest. "First year together, maybe a lot of downs. But we gonna celebrate both of them. We gonna celebrate the ups, celebrate the downs, and just go with it." Edwards and Ball are ball-dominant players who are used to running the offense. Both must adjust their games to be effective on the court together. While Edwards appears somewhat unsure about how quickly the two will click, the season is long. They will have time to gel, and fantasy managers should not be too concerned about the situation.
Source: NBA Courtside
Source: NBA Courtside