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Ross Chastain Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro

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Jul 19, 2026, 1:41 PM ET

Ross Chastain was set to start from 13th place for the Window World 450 race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, but an inspection penalty will nullify that. Since the No. 1 Chevrolet failed inspection three times, Chastain will have to drop to the rear for the start of the North Wilkesboro race and then also serve a pass-through penalty in the pits once the race goes green. For DFS and fantasy purposes, though, Chastain will still be scored from his 13th-place official starting spot. This will obviously make it difficult for Chastain to be competitive on Sunday night, as the No. 1 team will be in a big hole to start the race. When it comes to DFS this weekend, it's likely going to be best to stay away from Ross Chastain ($8.1K on DraftKings).--Jordan McAbee
Source: Motorsport
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