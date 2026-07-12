Brad Keselowski Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta

Jul 12, 2026, 3:15 PM ET
Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing will start in 10th for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Keselowski is the only driver from RFK to qualify inside the top 10 in this week's race. In nine Cup races since 2022 at Atlanta, Keselowski has three top-10 finishes, including two second-place finishes. Through 19 races so far this season, Keselowski has four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 19.3. In his last six races at drafting tracks in the Cup Series, Keselowski has three top-10 finishes. The No. 6 Ford driver does not carry a lot of upside for this week's race based on his starting position. Keselowski's track history and overall performance at drafting tracks still make him worth consideration for tournament DFS lineups despite his Place Differential risk.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com