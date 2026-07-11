Minnesota Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey with Third Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 1:57 PM ET

The Minnesota Twins are selecting catcher Vahn Lackey out of Georgia Tech with the third overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Lackey is not only considered the top catching prospect in this year's class but also one of the top all-around hitters. Lackey made his college debut at Georgia Tech in 2024, posting a modest .711 OPS over his first 36 games. However, over the past two seasons, Lackey has been one of the most dominant backstops in college baseball. During the 2025 campaign, Lackey posted a career-high .397/.519/.772 line with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases. According to MLB.com, Lackey has the raw profile to hit nearly 30 home runs once he reaches the big leagues. Additionally, his 50-grade speed should also provide him with added fantasy value as he swiped at least 15 bags in each of the last two seasons. Dynasty managers needing assistance behind the dish should feel confident taking the 21-year-old with a high first-year draft pick.