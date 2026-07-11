Edwin Diaz Nearing a Rehab Assignment
Edwin Diaz (elbow) threw live batting practice for the second time on July 8 and is getting closer to starting a minor-league rehab assignment, according to MLB.com. Diaz was initially placed on the 15-day injured list on April 20 due to loose bodies in his right elbow. He eventually had surgery and was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 10. Barring a setback once Diaz begins his rehab assignment, he's expected to rejoin L.A.'s bullpen in late July. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican veteran and three-time All-Star has only appeared in seven games for the Dodgers in his first year with the team in 2026 due to his elbow injury, and he was uncharacteristically bad before that, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits (one homer) while walking five and striking out 10 in six innings pitched. Diaz also had four saves, and with 257 career saves over nine-plus years in the league, he's expected to resume primary closing duties for manager Dave Roberts when he returns from the IL. If for some reason Diaz is available on your league's waiver wire, scoop him up immediately. He's rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues right now.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com