Corbin Burnes is Cleared for Throwing Program
Corbin Burnes (elbow) has been cleared to begin a throwing program on Friday. According to Nick Piecoro, Burnes had an MRI that showed signs of healing, so the D-Backs have decided to let Burnes start throwing the ball. The right-hander has been on the Injured List since June of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He suffered a side strain while rehabbing, which has delayed him as well. It appears that Burnes is finally ready to ramp up his recovery process. The hope is that Burnes can take the mound for the D-Backs before the end of the season. He still has a long way to go, but this is an encouraging update on Burnes.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro