Samuel Basallo a High-End Power Option at Catcher?
Samuel Basallo gives fantasy managers a power path at one of the thinnest positions. The 21-year-old is hitting .248 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, 32 runs, and a .761 OPS over 262 at-bats. There is no speed here, and the recent average has been shaky, so this is not a clean five-category pickup. But catcher power that can move a fantasy lineup is hard to leave on the wire. The batted-ball data backs up the home run total. Basallo owns a 91.3 mph average exit velocity, 45.0% hard-hit rate, and 12.2% barrel rate, which is real impact contact for the position. The downside is batting-average drag if the strikeouts pile up. Still sitting at 49% rostered in Yahoo leagues, Basallo fits as a power add in 10-team formats, matching RotoBaller's latest waiver recommendation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller