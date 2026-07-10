Jake McCarthy a Must-Add Outfielder Amidst Breakout Campaign
Jake McCarthy is hitting .299/.341/.507 with nine home runs, 51 RBI, 37 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has been consistently above-average at the plate for most of the season, and he's already hit three home runs and collected 14 RBI in July. McCarthy's underlying power metrics remain uninspiring, as he owns a 5.8% barrel rate and a 26% hard-hit rate. However, McCarthy has taken full advantage of his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, hitting .317 with seven home runs across 152 plate appearances at Coors Field. The lefty-swinging McCarthy has also logged a .952 OPS against same-handed pitching in 2026, which allows him to stay in the Rockies lineup every day. Between his plus speed and advantageous situation in Colorado, McCarthy profiles as a must-add outfielder in any fantasy league where he remains on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller