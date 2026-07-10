Carson Benge Becoming a Must-Add Off the Waiver Wire?
Carson Benge is quietly having a strong first year in the big leagues for the last-place Mets. In Thursday's 7-3 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals in Queens, Benge went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, a stolen base, a walk, and two runs scored to boost his season line to .269/.332/.412 in his first 91 big-league contests. He's added a .744 OPS, 11 home runs, 37 RBI, 13 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored across 374 plate appearances in an everyday role. The 23-year-old former 19th overall pick in 2024 out of Oklahoma State University has exactly two hits in each of his last four games and has gone 28-for-87 (.322) with four home runs, three doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his last 21 games, dating back to June 17. Benge is clearly finding his stride and has proven to be a high-floor fantasy outfielder who can contribute across all categories. It's kind of a shock that he's only rostered in exactly half of Yahoo leagues. He has been one of the few bright spots in a lost season in Queens in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com