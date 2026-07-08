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Micah Potter to be Waived by Pacers

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Jul 8, 2026, 10:04 PM ET

Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter will be waived to complete the team's signing of Larry Nance Jr., according to Alex Golden of Setting The Pace. Potter's $2.8 million contract was non-guaranteed, and the move creates a small cap savings for Indiana after adding Nance on a veteran-minimum deal. The 28-year-old had a useful run last season, averaging 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 47 games while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range. Potter's stretch-big skill set could draw interest elsewhere, but he falls off the fantasy radar until he lands another NBA role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Alex Golden
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