Taurean Prince Traded to Pistons
Taurean Prince to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Gary Harris will also head to Detroit in the deal, while Milwaukee is acquiring Caris LeVert and two second-round picks. Prince averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes last season while shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range. The 32-year-old was limited to 26 regular-season games after undergoing neck surgery in November to address a herniated disc. He gives Detroit another floor-spacing forward, but his fantasy ceiling remains capped by low usage and modest defensive production. Prince would need steady bench minutes to become more than a fringe source of threes.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania