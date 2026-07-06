Dorian Finney-Smith Unlikely to Suit Up for the Hornets
Dorian Finney-Smith is unlikely to ever suit up for his new team, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports, now that the salary-dump trade sending him from Houston is official and Charlotte has sent cash considerations to complete it. The Hornets took on his contract purely for draft capital and are expected to waive, buy out, or flip the veteran, making him available to contenders soon. For fantasy, keep expectations low. Finney-Smith is a 33-year-old 3-and-D wing coming off the worst season of his career, as offseason ankle surgery held him to 37 games and a career-worst 27.0 percent from three, far off his 35.9 percent career mark. The only thing to track is where he signs next. Even in a good spot, a healthy Finney-Smith is a back-end 3-and-D wing, not a fantasy piece, and right now he's a long way from healthy and productive.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone