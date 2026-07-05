Is Quinshon Judkins Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Quinshon Judkins (ankle) recorded 998 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 256 touches across 14 games as a rookie. The 22-year-old's season came to an unfortunate end in Week 16 when he suffered a dislocated right ankle and a fractured fibula. Still, Judkins is expected to be ready to go for the start of 2026 and profiles as Cleveland's early-down and short-yardage workhorse. Judkins struggled to be efficient in his first NFL season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. However, the Browns overhauled their offensive line this offseason and should create a healthier offensive environment for Judkins in 2026. Judkins' workload projection gives him a safe production floor, and his current redraft ADP of RB21 may undervalue his upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller