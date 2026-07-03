Mark Andrews Primed for a 2026 Bounce-Back?
Mark Andrews' TE16 finish in 2025 was his worst result since his 2018 rookie campaign, and after top-four finishes in three of four seasons from 2019 to 2022, he has now finished outside the top 12 in two of the last three years. While it would be easy to write off the ninth-year veteran who will turn 31 before the start of the season, the Ravens and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle are in need of playmakers in the passing game, and in signing Andrews to a three-year extension while allowing Isaiah Likely to depart in free agency, the team has signaled its belief that Andrews could still be one of them. Andrews' 8.8 yards per reception in 2025 were by far the lowest of his career, having never previously dipped below 12 yards per catch, and with Doyle emphasizing a need for more explosive plays, he should see more of the seam-stretching usage of past seasons. With his red zone prowess never in question, Andrews could see a significant bounce-back in an offense whose second receiver spot alongside two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers will likely come down to career underperformers Rashod Bateman or Devontez Walker, or one of the team's 2026 rookies, Ja'Kobi Lane or Elijah Sarratt. At RotoBaller's TE6, expectations remain high for Andrews, and with a current ADP of TE11, he has the potential to plug in as a season-long starter from the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller