Spurs Add Veteran Coach Billy Donovan to Mitch Johnson's Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, and that track record is a quiet plus for San Antonio's young backcourt. Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper are the names to watch, both still ascending alongside anchors Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. A hire like this doesn't reshuffle anyone's draft-day value on its own, but an experienced offensive voice steering Castle and Harper raises the long-term ceiling on two of the league's most promising young guards. That development curve is where the fantasy payoff lives.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania