Is Jadarian Price at Risk of Being Overdrafted in 2026?
Jadarian Price could find himself again splitting work for the Seattle Seahawks. The obvious difference is that, while he was the clear second option behind Doak Walker Award winner and third overall pick Jeremiyah Love, the torn ACL sustained by incumbent Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet during the team's Super Bowl run has left the door open for Price to claim lead back responsibilities to begin his rookie season, and perhaps caused too steep a rise in his ADP. While sharing time with eventual Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in 2025, Charbonnet finished sixth in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns and was one of the NFL's most active backs near the goal line. With reports indicating that he is progressing well in his recovery, he could be back earlier than expected to reclaim the bulk of the team's most high-value touches and harm Price's chances of living up to his lofty expectations. With Charbonnet in the final year of his rookie deal, there is plenty to be excited about in Price's dynasty future, but with the veteran's uncertain status to begin the year creating what could prove to be too wide a gap in their ADPs, Price is at risk of being overdrafted in 2026. One year after Walker finished as the RB22 with Klint Kubiak running the offense, Price heads into his rookie season as RotoBaller's RB24.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller