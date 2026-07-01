Tobias Harris Inks Two-Year Deal With San Antonio
Tobias Harris is signing a two-year, $31 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 15-year veteran fills a need on the Spurs' roster: a stretch four who can create plays off the dribble and rebound. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field and 36.8% from downtown last season as a starter in Detroit. He may not be a starter in San Antonio. The team found success with Julian Champagnie, who just signed a new deal himself, in the starting lineup in the second half of the season. Either way, expect a decrease in usage for Harris on what is a much deeper roster.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN