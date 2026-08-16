Denny Hamlin Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead

Aug 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ET
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin finished in fourth position during Saturday Night's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin started the race from 14th and showcased plenty of speed early in the race. In the first stage of the race, Hamlin went from 14th and made it up to seventh by the end of the stage, collecting four stage points. The second stage saw Hamlin race up to the top five and compete for the lead with Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe. By the end of the second stage, Hamlin made it past Briscoe, but was behind Logano to place second and earn nine more stage points. In the final stage, Hamlin kept up with Logano and Briscoe in terms of speed throughout the stage, but had some struggles on pit road that caused him to finish fourth behind Logano, Briscoe, and Austin Cindric. After his fourth consecutive top-5 finish in four races, Hamlin remains the Cup Series standings leader with a 115-point advantage over Ryan Blaney.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com