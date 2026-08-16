Tucker Kraft Cleared to Participate in Team Work on Sunday
Tucker Kraft (knee) will do 11-on-11 team work for the first time in training camp on Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. After tearing his ACL in Week 9 of last year, Kraft opened camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he has been progressing nicely and will take a huge step on Sunday in working with the rest of the team at practice. Barring a setback with his surgically-repaired knee, the 25-year-old should be ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The former third-rounder from South Dakota State in 2023 was one of the best tight ends in the league in eight games in 2025 before his season-ending injury, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns, and he's not going to come at a discount in fantasy drafts in 2026. RotoBaller currently has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 TE, and his draft stock is only going to rise now that he's been cleared to practice with the rest of the squad.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman