Camden Brown Puts Together a Highlight Reel in Pro Debut
Camden Brown caught all three of his targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern made several big plays, including a one-handed catch in the end zone on a contested pass from quarterback Joe Milton III. We can't put too much stock in a singular preseason performance, especially for a player who really hadn't generated any buzz up until this point. However, with that being said, a two-touchdown performance is nothing to scoff at. Plus, it's not like Brown doesn't have any track record at all; after three years at Auburn, he transferred to Georgia Southern for the 2025 season and caught 65 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns. There's no need to scramble and add Brown in dynasty leagues, but it's at least a name to watch as the Cowboys whittle their roster down to 53 players over the next few weeks.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com