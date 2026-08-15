Saquon Barkley Sits Out Preseason Opener
Saquon Barkley did not suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. There's no indication of an injury for Barkley, so his absence is purely a result of the Eagles trying to keep him healthy for the regular season. The 29-year-old is coming off another solid season in which he tallied 1,140 rushing yards, 37 catches, 273 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown totals were down compared to his RB2 finish in 2024, but he still contributed for fantasy managers as the overall RB14 in PPR leagues. We expect a similar finish -- low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 -- for Barkley in 2026, assuming he stays relatively healthy. He might lose some rushing volume to Jalen Hurts, but the good news is that Barkley faces minimal competition in the running back room, and there's one less mouth to feed in this offense after A.J. Brown was traded to New England.
Source: Brooks Kubena
Source: Brooks Kubena