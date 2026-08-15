Isaiah Likely Sees Prominent Role on Third Down in Preseason Opener
Isaiah Likely caught both of his targets for 11 yards in the team's 13-10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Likely caught both of his passes on third down, converting both to move the chains. While his receiving role appears to be a major factor (especially on third down) in offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's offense, his snap share was notable. In 16 snaps that the first-team played during their first preseason matchup, Likely played just six snaps, while Theo Johnson played seven and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz played five. Likely played all six of his snaps in 11 personnel, while Johnson and Manhertz operated primarily in heavy personnel. We've seen highly valued tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Evan Engram struggle to produce last season due to their low snap counts, so this could be something to watch for Likely during the course of the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN